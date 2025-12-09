Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the talking point of the NBA world. This has been true since this offseason when rumors started to circulate about him potentially wanting off the Bucks. These rumors were further aided on by their disappointing record to start the year. The discussion then spiraled when esteemed ESPN reporters Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania began to give reports that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were in fact discussing what the future holds for the relationship.

Now the NBA world is in full blown Antetokounmpo watch, as his decision would change the landscape of the league for years to come. One of the teams mentioned the most is the Miami Heat. The Heat have long been infatuated by Antetokounmpo, as has every team in the NBA. Miami seems to be in contention if Antetokounmpo did ask out but would be behind a clear favorite the New York Knicks. It has been reported that Antetokounmpo looked into playing for the Knicks this offseason, and this temptation reportedly is still present.

Senior NBA writer gives his opinion

Senior NBA writer Sam Amick of The Athletic weighs in on the topic when one the FanDuel TV show Run It Back. Amick mentions how Miami could be an interesting place for Antetokounmpo to land if the Knicks trade is difficult. He specifically mentions the culture and their desire to get stars.

An interesting note that Amick brings up is that Antetokounmpo does not want to leave money on the table and would be looking to grow his celebrity status. That would be good news for the Heat as Florida has no state income tax, and being in Miami would also bring Antetokounmpo many off the court opportunities.

The Heat are a team to watch for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he can’t land with the Knicks, per @sam_amick



"If the Knicks thing is too hard to execute... maybe he looks at Miami and tries to make that work."



(🎥 @RunItBackFDTV )



pic.twitter.com/5tLrIKunvo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 9, 2025

Why Miami?

As for why Antetokounmpo would even consider Miami, I think there is a clear and obvious argument. The Heat have one of the premier coaches in the league and in NBA history in Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra has a history of maximizing stars throughout his career and that could entice Antetokounmpo.

They also have a team filled with attractive players for a team looking to rebuild. The two most promising players would be All-Star Tyler Herro, and center Kel’el Ware. This would give the Bucks a foundation to build their team around for the future and could even look to move someone like Herro for more draft capital.

On the court

As for on the court Antetokounmpo would fit splendidly. Bam Adebayo’s improvement in shooting would help solve spacing issues when they shared the court together. The Heat’s new fast pace offense would also help Antetokounmpo as he is always one of the best transition players in the league.

The Miami Heat could be an enticing place for Antetokounmpo to land. The biggest hurdle is still if the Heat could convince him, it would be his best chance to win an NBA championship.