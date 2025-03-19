Inside The Heat

ESPN Analyst Continues To Call Out Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are no doubt struggling this season.

They have lost eight straight games entering tonight's game against the streaking Detroit Pistons. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins continues to blame the woes on Heat center Bam Adebayo, who has dealt with inconsistency all season.

Perkins said Adebayo needs to step up more like Tyler Herro has done.

“The rest of this season is about an audition," Perkins said on the ESPN pregame show. "Tyler Herro and Bam can these two guys be your franchise players? That’s the question. Tyler is doing his part but Bam isn’t.”

Herro is having the best season of his career, earning his first All-Star Game berth last month. This was supposed to be a breakout year for Adebayo, but things haven't gone that way. While he is averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds, many fans think he can do more.

This was the second time Perkins jumped on Adebayo this week.

Adebayo was a non-factor in a 115-96 loss to the New York Knicks. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. It was the Heat's eighth straight loss, the longest streak since 2008 when they won 15 games.

At halftime, Perkins knew it was evident Adebayo was headed toward a subpar performance. He took a backseat while Tyler Herro kept the Heat afloat against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks.

“We’re not supposed to be seeing Tyler Herro versus KAT," Perkins said at halftime of the ESPN broadcast "…Can Bam show up and fight back at some point? Fight back. You’re supposed to be one of them guys”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

