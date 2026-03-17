Adebayo's status revealed ahead of Heat-Hornets: Final Injury Update

The Miami Heat announced that center Bam Adebayo (calf) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful to play in Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

On the bright side for Heat fans, Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic were upgraded to available after both were listed as probable originally.

Here's the rotation analysis along with the rest of the injury report and game preview:

ANALYSIS

With Adebayo not suiting up to play in this game, Kel'el Ware will continue to be in the starting lineup but with a guarantee for around 30 minutes played (barring foul trouble).

Expect young forward Myron Gardner to play around 20 minutes with Andrew Wiggins still out.

With Nikola Jovic looking to be back in the mix, expect him to play behind Ware as backup center.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Calf

Pelle Larsson: Available - Elbow

Nikola Jovic: Available - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Keshad Johnson: Available - G League Assignment

Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

HORNETS

Tidjane Salaun: Out - Calf

Liam McNeeley: Out - Ankle

PJ Hall: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Antonio Reeves: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 17, 7:00 p.m. EST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Charlotte)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-29) and Charlotte Hornets (34-34) meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami has won all three previous contests, including 10 of the last 11 overall against Charlotte. The Heat are 83-49 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 48-19 in home games and 35-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Norman Powell

F Pelle Larsson

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

C Moussa Diabate

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +5 (-112), Hornets -5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat +166, Hornets -198

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their loss to the Orlando Magic: "We put ourselves in that situation. Defensively, in the second half, we just made much more of a stand, held them to 37 percent and 50 points. It was much different than that first half, we were just getting attacked off the dribble, lot of one-on-one situations in a bunch of different ways. Then the cuts, then the transition. We just did not set the tone for the game defensively and then the rest of the second half we had to dig from behind."

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket