Inside The Heat

ESPN's Udonis Haslem Makes Bold First-Round Upset Pick In Eastern Conference

Shandel Richardson

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have championship aspirations after acquiring All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason.

So far, the move has worked. The Knicks hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Coach Tom Thibodeau went all in once he traded Julius Randle to Minnesota for Towns.

"This is championship expectations," ESPN's Udonis Haslem said on NBA Today Tuesday. "You bring KAT in, you love Julius Randle, you move (Donte) DiVincenzo. You make those moves, you sell your soul a little bit, Thibs, because you're a defensive guy. You do that because you want to win a championship."

If everything holds up, the Knicks will face the Detroit Pistons in the first round. Haslem said the Knicks may not want that. He feels the Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley, are hungry. They are one of the most improved teams in the league. The Pistons are a plus-24 in the win column this season after being one of the worst teams a year ago.

Haslem said an upset would not surprise him.

"Now, I like those Thundercats out of Detroit," Haslem said. "I was looking at that matchup. They're sharpening their swords and they are waiting for this matchup. They are excited about this matchup. Cade Cunningham, Malik Beasley, those guys are ready for this matchup. Jalen Brunson coming in or not, that ankle isn't going to be ready until the summertime. We all know that. He is not going to be healthy. I'm looking at Detroit, this could be an exit for New York."

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here