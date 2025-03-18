ESPN's Udonis Haslem Makes Bold First-Round Upset Pick In Eastern Conference
The New York Knicks have championship aspirations after acquiring All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason.
So far, the move has worked. The Knicks hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Coach Tom Thibodeau went all in once he traded Julius Randle to Minnesota for Towns.
"This is championship expectations," ESPN's Udonis Haslem said on NBA Today Tuesday. "You bring KAT in, you love Julius Randle, you move (Donte) DiVincenzo. You make those moves, you sell your soul a little bit, Thibs, because you're a defensive guy. You do that because you want to win a championship."
If everything holds up, the Knicks will face the Detroit Pistons in the first round. Haslem said the Knicks may not want that. He feels the Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley, are hungry. They are one of the most improved teams in the league. The Pistons are a plus-24 in the win column this season after being one of the worst teams a year ago.
Haslem said an upset would not surprise him.
"Now, I like those Thundercats out of Detroit," Haslem said. "I was looking at that matchup. They're sharpening their swords and they are waiting for this matchup. They are excited about this matchup. Cade Cunningham, Malik Beasley, those guys are ready for this matchup. Jalen Brunson coming in or not, that ankle isn't going to be ready until the summertime. We all know that. He is not going to be healthy. I'm looking at Detroit, this could be an exit for New York."