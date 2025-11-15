Udonis Haslem still trying to help the Heat from his new seat

Maybe Udonis Haslem can still grab a few rebounds
When you've been a captain as long as Udonis Haslem was, you don't lose your passion just because your position has changed.
The former Miami Heat forward, whose number 40 is in the Kaseya Center rafters, is now a part of the Amazon Prime studio team, as well as still serving as the vice president of player development for the Heat. That role includes a mentorship component for current players, especially the youngest on the roster.
So it shouldn't be surprising that when Haslem hasn't been hitting halfcourt shots for Amazon, he's been communicating with current Heat players.
Haslem is the Heat's all-time leading rebounder, at least until Bam Adebayo passes him, a pursuit that has been slowed by Adebayo's current toe injury. Haslem watched what happened to the Heat on the boards in their 140-132 loss in New York, just as we all did, The Heat had the game at their pace, but couldn't keep the Knicks down, largely because they couldn't finish defensive possessions, which has been a problem whenever Adebayo hasn't been on the floor this season.
Kel'el Ware has been filling in as the starting center and, while the rebounding issue isn't entirely his fault -- Heat guards took responsibility following Friday's loss for not boxing and helping out -- Haslem has taken an interest in Ware's attention to detail.
Haslem advised Ware to watch every rebound Mitchell Robinson gathered, and to correct the issue for Monday's rematch. Ware said he would. The second-year player has tended to respond when challenged, as he did in summer league when Erik Spoelstra called for more "professionalism" and Ware came out with more focus and energy in the next two games.
But again, this isn't just on Ware. The Heat are small overall, and the answers need to come from within. There's no trade immediately on the horizon, even if the Heat could consolidate some of their backcourt excess for a rotation upgrade up front. And the team isn't even looking to sign an emergency big until mid-December when it won't exceed the luxury tax line, due to a smaller pro-rate.
But if they do, there's one guy with three championships who might take a 10-day contract.
Yes, he's 45 and worn a bit from all those playoff wars, but....
We know he can rebound, and apparently still make a halfcourt shot.
