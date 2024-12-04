ESPN Snubs Miami Heat Star in Latest All-Star Projections
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is midway through a career year, which fans rightfully believe could earn his first All-Star selection come February.
Someone should send Herro’s statistics—and his highlight reel—to ESPN because it appears the Worldwide Leader didn’t get the memo.
ESPN projected the 2025 All-Star selections in a Dec. 4 story. This year’s All-Star Game is expected to feature a new format with three teams of eight NBA All-Stars. Rookies and sophomores who compete in the Rising Stars event would make up the fourth team.
Herro, both surprisingly and unsurprisingly, is nowhere to be found. ESPN listed Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Derrick White, Jalen Brunson, and Tyrese Maxey as the Eastern Conference backcourt All-Stars.
Herro averages 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He’s arguably single-handedly kept the 9-10 Heat in playoff contention amid a litany of injuries.
It’d be one thing if ESPN listed Herro among the final cuts. At least then, one could acknowledge he’s at least on their radar, and there’s potentially a window for him to earn an invite to the Chase Center.
What’s even stranger is ESPN listed a Heat player as a snub, yet it wasn’t Herro. Instead, three-time All-Star big man Bam Adebayo found himself among the “toughest cuts.”
This isn’t the first time ESPN thought little of Herro. Longtime NBA executive Bobby Marks ranked Herro the 21st-best player under 25 in a Dec. 2 story. Marks cited Herro’s durability issues despite the guard playing all 19 games.
Does ESPN have an issue with Herro? Probably not. Then again, ESPN listed Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid among the toughest cuts despite Embiid only playing four games.
So, let’s get this straight. Herro is putting up career numbers on a team that, as of now, remains in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. He isn’t even mentioned among the final cuts. Embiid has played four games on a 5-14 76ers team and is a snub.
That makes sense to us.
WARE TO G LEAGUE
Rookie center Kel’el Ware will report to the G League and suit up for the Sioux Falls Skyforce later this week.
Ware, the 15th pick in June’s draft, averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He hasn’t played since last Wednesday’s road victory over the Hornets.
The Skyforce host the Windy City Bulls (Chicago’s G-League affiliate) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
PIERCE BELIEVES HEAT WILL TRADE BUTLER
Speculation persists whether or not the Miami Heat will trade All-Star forward Jimmy Butler in the coming months, especially with the team struggling.
NBA legend Paul Pierce thinks he knows which direction the Heat are taking, and it’s bad news for anyone hoping Butler finishes his career in Miami.
During a Dec. 2 appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Pierce said “the sky is falling” in Miami. The Hall of Famer then hinted the Heat may trade Butler soon.
“I know when the streets be talking, and hey, word on the streets is things ain’t too sunny down there in Miami,” Pierce said.
“I’m not sure that Jimmy is going to be there at the end of the year.”
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Great Takes Responsibility For LeBron James Joining Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat Have ‘Kept Tabs’ on Struggling $90 Million Forward
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.