Ex-Miami Heat Developmental Player Embarrasses Competition On Playground
Kyle Guy was one of the best stories from the Miami Heat's 2021-22 season. After being a second-round pick in 2019 by the Sacramento Kings, he joined the Heat as a developmental player on a 10-day contract. Guy scored in 17 points in his first game, becoming an instant fan favorite.
He signed a two-way contract before being waived at the end of the season. Guy, who is now an assistant coach at Nevada, can still play. He showed that in a video of him dominating a pick-up game on the playground.
It wasn't pretty for the regular players.
Guy's dominance is proof the NBA is a different level. It is reminiscent of longtime benchwarmer Brian Scalabrine, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics as the 12th man. After retiring, he began touring the country to face average basketball players who felt they were better.
Scalabrine once famously said to his competition: "I'm closer to LeBron[James] than you are to me."
JAYLEN BROWN ON TRADE BLOCK?
There is some speculation about the Boston Celtics listening to trade offers for All-Star guard Jaylen Brown. The Celtics have made it clear they want to dump players to get under the salary cap but former Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris feels it's the wrong move to trade Brown.
"They are a year removed from winning a championship," Morris said Wednesday morning on ESPN's Get Up. "They let it be known, even before the season, they were getting rid of some of these pieces and getting under the salary cap."
The Celtics, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, are likely out of the championship picture. Star Jayson Tatum could miss next season after tearing an Achilles during last postseason. The rebuilding year could help Brown develop into an even bigger star without Tatum. Morris feels the Celtics should just play behind Brown until Tatum returns to lead another title run.
"They will compete in the East but they can't win a championship without one of their best players," Morris said. "This is a time for Jaylen Brown to come into his own. He's always been a good player in this league. Now it's time for him to take the step and be a 1A."