What the emergence of Kel'el Ware means for the Heat

Miami Heat sophomore center Kel’el Ware has been playing the best basketball of his young career as of late. He has flashed all of his potential and is showing the Heat, and the rest of the NBA, what he is capable of being. He has skyrocketed his three point percentage to be one of the best in the league at 47.4%. He has been pulling down rebounds at will, averaging 10.7 a game. Which places him 6th in the league. He is also improving on the defensive end making more sound defensive plays and getting better at his defensive positioning. Today we are going to do a roundtable on what other OnSI writers think about Ware’s improved play.

“Averaging 10.7 rebounds while playing less than 25 minutes per game has been most impressive from Kel'el Ware, who still has plenty of filling out to do before he comes anywhere close to filling out his full potential. Last season’s breakthrough didn't come until mid-January, so it's likely there's another surge coming for the 21-year-old. As he becomes more consistent, Ware becomes more valuable as a trade chip, but from Miami's standpoint, that makes him increasingly more untouchable.

“The emergence of Kel'el Ware, while welcome, hasn't translated to winning of late. And that's the question. How do the Heat build around him when they're still working him in with Bam Adebayo -- the team's highest-paid player -- in the frontcourt? Ware's talent is undeniable, and he needs to keep starting, to keep his confidence high. But it's too early to lean into him too much, until you can trust his motor night after night. The second half of the season should be about his development and then see where it goes.”

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) gestures after making a three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

I think both of these opinions are spot on. Ethan Skolnick correctly points out it is still early and his production has not really translated to winning. The Heat are 2-8 in their last 10 games and are falling down the standings despite Ware’s improved play. The next step in his play would be doing this while the Heat are winning.

Then Tony Mejia highlights the potential paradox for the Heat. As Ware continues to improve and show his potential, he does become a much more interesting trade piece but also makes it harder for Miami to actually trade him. The Heat are known to pass on trades in favor of keeping their home grown talents and in hindsight that has produced mixed results.