How the Miami Heat found value in Ware, Larsson, Jović, and Jaquez
The Miami Heat finally have a young core, they finally have assets that not only have value to them but around the NBA, and their values are certainly higher than where they were selected.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. 18th, Kel'el Ware 15th, Nikola Jovic 27th, and Pelle Larsson 44th, all currently lead this list. When you look even further the Heat continue to find high level talent without a lottery selection.
But this season for the Heat was a year for growth, and so far, these four players --even with Jovic's inconsistency-- have given Miami hope that they have a young core in the building, and the assets to move in their hunt for a star.
1. Kel'el Ware- 2024 15th Overall
Kel'el Ware continue to impress for the Miami Heat. The Heat's big man has immense potential and continues to grow night in and night out, specifically from three where he ranks 9th in the entire NBA shooting 47.8%. Kel'el Ware is the Heat's best asset, but is also a building block for the future, potentially Miami's only untouchable asset. Ware would almost certainly be a top 5 pick in a redraft.
2. Jaime Jaquez Jr.- 2023 18th Overall
In Jaime's rookie year, he was coined "Mini Jimmy" by Heat fans. Then he underwent a sophomore slump and was written off. But this season, he has came back, playing his best basketball and is in strong contention for sixth man of the year. Off the bench, Jaime has been one of Miami's best players and leads the NBA in bench scoring. Jaime is averaging 16.3/5.5/4.6 and over his last five games has begun to find a groove from beyond the arc. Jaime is playing well above his mark and would likely be a top 10 pick in a redraft.
3. Pelle Larsson- 2024 44th Overall
Pelle Larsson wears "Heat Culture" on his sleeve. He is a winning player playing on a second-round picks salary and is one of the Miami Heat's most impactful pieces. He is drawing comparisons to Christian Braun and Alex Caruso, two key players in NBA Championship runs. Pelle has exceeded in every role and Miami is 11-3 when he plays 26+ minutes. Pelle has averaged 11.9/4.4/3.3 as a starter, and when he is on the bench, he brings great energy with the second unit. Pelle would likely be a 1st rounder in a redraft.
4. Nikola Jovic- 2022 27th Overall
Now Nikola Jovic has been the most inconsistent one of the bunch yet he is the one who the Miami Heat have extended. After his return from injury, we have seen the Nikola Jovic that the Miami Heat extended, the stretch four, capable of playing at a high level on both ends. Jovic has played with confidence and is getting more comfortable with his role. His growth will be essential for the Heat's future, especially considering his extension. He would still be selected in the late first in a redraft.
Miami has a young foundation, and a lot of homegrown talent as Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kapsparas Jakucionis were all drafted by Miami.
If Miami's young core can continue to flourish, it will give them options. To look ahead with this young grouping, or to push their chips at a big pot and keep who they please.
