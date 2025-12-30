How the Miami Heat found value in Ware, Larsson, Jović, and Jaquez

The Miami Heat finally have a young core, they finally have assets that not only have value to them but around the NBA, and their values are certainly higher than where they were selected.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. 18th, Kel'el Ware 15th, Nikola Jovic 27th, and Pelle Larsson 44th, all currently lead this list. When you look even further the Heat continue to find high level talent without a lottery selection.

But this season for the Heat was a year for growth, and so far, these four players --even with Jovic's inconsistency-- have given Miami hope that they have a young core in the building, and the assets to move in their hunt for a star.

1. Kel'el Ware- 2024 15th Overall

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Kel'el Ware continue to impress for the Miami Heat. The Heat's big man has immense potential and continues to grow night in and night out, specifically from three where he ranks 9th in the entire NBA shooting 47.8%. Kel'el Ware is the Heat's best asset, but is also a building block for the future, potentially Miami's only untouchable asset. Ware would almost certainly be a top 5 pick in a redraft.

Kel’el Ware when he plays 30 minutes or more this season:



18.7 PPG

15.1 RPG

2.1 BPG

64.2 FG% (11.4 FGA)

59.1 3P% (3.1 3PA)

82.4 FT%

74.0 TS%

+31

7 double-doubles

5-2 record



Miami has a future star in Ware, just keep playing him more. pic.twitter.com/AMVy41VCNl — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 28, 2025

2. Jaime Jaquez Jr.- 2023 18th Overall

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) looks on after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In Jaime's rookie year, he was coined "Mini Jimmy" by Heat fans. Then he underwent a sophomore slump and was written off. But this season, he has came back, playing his best basketball and is in strong contention for sixth man of the year. Off the bench, Jaime has been one of Miami's best players and leads the NBA in bench scoring. Jaime is averaging 16.3/5.5/4.6 and over his last five games has begun to find a groove from beyond the arc. Jaime is playing well above his mark and would likely be a top 10 pick in a redraft.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. over his last 5 games:



- 21.6 PPG

- 4.8 APG

- 59/46/73 splits

- 66% true shooting

- +49 plus-minus



All off the bench 😳 pic.twitter.com/jrQYwiy4N6 — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) December 30, 2025

3. Pelle Larsson- 2024 44th Overall

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson wears "Heat Culture" on his sleeve. He is a winning player playing on a second-round picks salary and is one of the Miami Heat's most impactful pieces. He is drawing comparisons to Christian Braun and Alex Caruso, two key players in NBA Championship runs. Pelle has exceeded in every role and Miami is 11-3 when he plays 26+ minutes. Pelle has averaged 11.9/4.4/3.3 as a starter, and when he is on the bench, he brings great energy with the second unit. Pelle would likely be a 1st rounder in a redraft.

The Heat are 13-6 with Pelle Larsson starting.



He should start tonight, even with Adebayo back. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) December 29, 2025

4. Nikola Jovic- 2022 27th Overall

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) reacts after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Now Nikola Jovic has been the most inconsistent one of the bunch yet he is the one who the Miami Heat have extended. After his return from injury, we have seen the Nikola Jovic that the Miami Heat extended, the stretch four, capable of playing at a high level on both ends. Jovic has played with confidence and is getting more comfortable with his role. His growth will be essential for the Heat's future, especially considering his extension. He would still be selected in the late first in a redraft.

NIKOLA JOVIC IN HIS LAST 3 GAMES:



22 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST - 5 3PM - W

19 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST - 2 STL - W

10 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST - 1 STL - W



HE GOT HIS CONFIDENCE BACK🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w5vrH1QqS8 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 30, 2025

Miami has a young foundation, and a lot of homegrown talent as Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kapsparas Jakucionis were all drafted by Miami.

If Miami's young core can continue to flourish, it will give them options. To look ahead with this young grouping, or to push their chips at a big pot and keep who they please.

