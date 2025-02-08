Ex-Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Ready For New Teammates In Golden State
It appears former Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler is ready to adapt to his new surroundings.
He recently did an interview with Fox Sports to talk about his new teammates. He was overly complimentary of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
"People like that, man, that's who you want to go to war with," Butler told FOX Sports. "F---king dogs that don't give a damn and do anything it takes to win."
After almost six seasons with the Heat, Butler requested a trade last month. Now, he is teamed with Green and future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry.
Green told Fox Sports he thinks the addition of Butler could lead to the Warriors winning a fifth championship this decade.
"I think so," Green said. "We've obviously got to put it together and figure it out. But I definitely think this puts us in contention to compete at the highest level — 1,000 percent. You’ve got a chance to get one of the top 20 players in the NBA. That’s incredible."
BUTLER MURAL UPDATED
Butler officially departed the Heat this week after a prolonged trade saga.
Butler is also leaving a popular South Florida mural depicting the six-time All-Star and other Heat legends.
Miami artist Kyle Holbrook began updating the Wynwood-based mural Friday. Fans gathered and said goodbye to Butler’s presence on the 50-foot-high artwork.
The Heat dealt Butler to Golden State in a five-team, nine-player trade Wednesday night. Miami added Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Raptors guard Davion Mitchell, and several draft picks.
“Butler, who has graced the mural not once but twice, is making way for a whole squad of fresh faces,” Holbrook said.
“Several new Heat players, recently acquired through trades, as well as standout rookies who have been making waves, will soon take his place.”
A closer look at the revised Jimmy Butler mural. / Kyle Holbrook.
Holbrook is also changing Josh Richardson’s section on the mural. Miami sent Richardson to the Detroit Pistons.
“This update ensures that the mural continues to reflect the current Heat roster, keeping Miami’s street art as dynamic as the NBA itself,” Holbrook said.
