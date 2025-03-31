Fifteen Years Later, LeBron James Still Recreating Iconic Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected on an assist and dunk earlier this month against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Many think it was reminiscent of another moment between James and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade that happened 15 years ago. A video comparison recently showed the James-Doncic combo was super similar to when Wade made a pass to James for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Here's a look:
HEAT SET TO FACE WIZARDS
The Washington Wizards have ruled out starting forward Khris Middleton as well as fifth-year forward Anthony Gill ahead of their matchup against the Miami Heat tonight.
Middleton finished with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Heat's win in early March. He is averaging about 11 points, four rebounds and three assists since the Wizards acquired him in early February. Gill averages about seven minutes per game in the 47 games he's played for them this season.
Yesterday, the Heat ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love. Alec Burks was listed as "probable' to play.Wiggins (hamstring) is out a second straight game while Robinson (back) is sidelined a fourth straight. Love is out again due to personal reasons.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Alec Burks: Probable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
WIZARDS
Khris Middleton: Out - Knee
Anthony Gill: Out - Hip
Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle
Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring
Kyshawn George: Out - Ankle
Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb
Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
