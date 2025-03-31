Inside The Heat

Fifteen Years Later, LeBron James Still Recreating Iconic Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

May 20, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) lays up the ball which was then dunked by Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (not pictured) during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 87 to 83. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected on an assist and dunk earlier this month against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Many think it was reminiscent of another moment between James and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade that happened 15 years ago. A video comparison recently showed the James-Doncic combo was super similar to when Wade made a pass to James for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here's a look:

Which duo did it better: The Flash & The King or Luka Magic & The King? 😮‍💨👀 #Doncic #LeBronJames #DwyaneWade

Posted by NBA on Sunday, March 30, 2025

HEAT SET TO FACE WIZARDS

The Washington Wizards have ruled out starting forward Khris Middleton as well as fifth-year forward Anthony Gill ahead of their matchup against the Miami Heat tonight.

Middleton finished with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Heat's win in early March. He is averaging about 11 points, four rebounds and three assists since the Wizards acquired him in early February. Gill averages about seven minutes per game in the 47 games he's played for them this season.

Yesterday, the Heat ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love. Alec Burks was listed as "probable' to play.Wiggins (hamstring) is out a second straight game while Robinson (back) is sidelined a fourth straight. Love is out again due to personal reasons.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

HEAT

Alec Burks: Probable - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

WIZARDS

Khris Middleton: Out - Knee

Anthony Gill: Out - Hip

Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle

Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring

Kyshawn George: Out - Ankle

Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb

Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

