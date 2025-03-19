Inside The Heat

Final Injury Update For Miami Heat's Alec Burks vs Detroit Pistons

Veteran guard Alec Burks could potentially see his first appearance since March 5.

Jayden Armant

Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Alec Burks (18) watches his shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Alec Burks (18) watches his shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat guard Alec Burks remains out versus the Detroit Pistons tonight.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Questionable - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Leg

PISTONS

Tolu Smith: Out - G League

Ron Harper Jr: Out - G League

Jaden Ivey: Out: Leg

Daniss Jenkins: Out - G League

Bobi Klintman: Out - G League

Here is the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +4.5, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two contests with each squad winning on their home court. Miami has currently won seven of the last eight overall against Detroit. The HEAT are 72-58 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 32-34 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

F Jaime Jaquez

F Bam Adebayo

C Kel'el Ware

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Tim Hardaway Jr

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the eight-game losing streak: “This has been one of the biggest challenges of a regular season that I’ve been a part of. And we just have to stay the course. This is the NBA. We’ll have another game on Wednesday night. We have to collectively get our mind right where all these losses don’t have to impact the next game. That is the mental discipline. That is a tough human condition to fight. It’s human nature to stack up some of these memories and let that affect us for the next game.”

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT