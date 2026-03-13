Zach Lowe Explains Why the Miami Heat’s Hot Streak Feels Different

The Miami Heat’s late-season surge is beginning to draw national attention and not just because of the wins piling up. The Miami Heat have won seven straight games, and NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes he's seeing something different from this team beyond a late-season push from a mediocre team.

“Something is happening with the Heat,” Lowe said. “There’s something here that’s a little bit more interesting than just another late run by a meh team.”

Zach Lowe on the Heat 7 game winning streak:



“Something is happening with the Heat. There’s something here that’s a little bit more that’s interesting than a ‘oh another late run by a meh team.’ I mentioned Bam and Ware numbers being better and Tyler Herro has looked good but… https://t.co/9FWxKeKnQR pic.twitter.com/AUVER5WNpj — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 13, 2026

That sentiment reflects what many around the league are starting to feel. The Heat, now sitting at 38-29 despite dealing with significant injuries throughout the season, suddenly look like a team with real identity and momentum heading toward the postseason.

Improved Metrics Tell the Story

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) protects the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of the most significant indicators of Miami’s growth during this period has been its underlying analytics. Lowe noted that the Heat currently shares a similar net rating to the Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders. That’s a striking development for a team that spent large portions of the year searching for consistency on both ends of the floor.

Much of the improvement can be traced to the frontcourt pairing of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware, whose on-court numbers have reportedly moved into positive territory. Their defensive versatility, rebounding presence, and rim protection have given Miami a stronger interior foundation, something that wasn’t always there earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro’s recent play has also helped stabilize the offense, as he continues to look more comfortable navigating Miami’s evolving rotations. The Heat are dealing with a ton of injuries, Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins have both been out recently, yet the Heat are still finding ways to win games.

Lineup Balance Is Unlocking Miami’s Offense

Zach Lowe also highlighted another key factor is that the Heat have the ability to stagger minutes among their key perimeter players. The depth is real and Erik Spoelstra's rotations have looked cleaner. Miami has been resilient all year and they oddly play better when they have key players out. Young players like Pelle Larsson, Jaime Jaquez and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis have played meaningful minutes and have stepped up in a big way.

Lowe's co-host noted, "When watching the Heat during this winning streak, one noticeable trend is the number of playmakers and decision-makers on the floor at all times. Players like Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have added connective tissue to the offense, pushing pace, making quick reads, and keeping possessions flowing."

Despite the optimism surrounding Miami’s recent surge, Lowe also cautioned that the team’s ultimate ceiling remains a legitimate question. He suggested the Heat may not yet possess the firepower to defeat one of the Eastern Conference’s top four teams in a full playoff series. Still, he believes Miami has firmly entered the conversation as potentially the fifth-best team in the conference, a notable shift from how they were viewed earlier in the season.