First Preseason Game May Show Miami Heat Made The Right Move Signing Alec Burks
After a solid debut in the Miami Heat’s preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets, Alec Burks talked postgame about how he feels being a part of the team.
Due to Tyler Herro dealing with an injury and missing the game against the Hornets, Burks filled in as his replacement for the starting lineup. He was asked postgame how playing alongside the other starters felt and what he saw from them overall.
“It's still going to be a learning curve because I’m the new guy. But I think it was a good start. I just wish we would have won.” Burks said. “I think we did a good job. We had some mistakes, we had some great plays. That’s just preseason where we’re supposed to iron those kinks out, so we can be better when the real season starts.”
Burks was asked if he expected coach Erik Spoelstra to insert him in Herro's place in the starting lineup.
“I knew earlier [Tuesday]," Burks said. "It was a great feeling. It was a great start to the season.”
He was asked about what he saw and liked from the younger Heat players. Later, he was asked what he liked about rookies Pelle Larsson and Kel’el Ware.
“Yeah, they play hard. I been seeing them since mid-August," Burks said. "They work hard, they play hard, and they been with each other since before the Summer League. They’re going to be talented. They have a bright future, every single one of them.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11.