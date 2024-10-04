FIU Football Draws Raves With Miami Heat-Inspired New Uniforms
If imitation is the highest form of flattery, the Miami Heat should blush.
On Thursday, the Florida International University Panthers football team introduced the alternative uniforms they are going to rock against Sam Houston State on ESPNU Oct. 22.
FIU unveiled the new threads on a yacht going down Biscayne Bay.
The uniforms are awfully close to the Heat's "Vice Night" jerseys Miami has worn in different versions since 2018. The Heat got the inspiration for the jerseys from the former NBC television show "Miami Vice" which aired from 1984-1989.
The jerseys are the ultimate tribute to the Heat and TV show,
In 2022, the Panthers revealed alternative helmets. They also painted the logo on the field in the white, blue and hot pink. The field for this season's alternative game is different, but the logo is unknown.
The jerseys are almost identical to the jerseys the Heat came out with during the 2020-2021 season. The final version of the Miami Vice uniforms were dubbed "ViceVersa".
The school issued a press release introducing the uniforms.
"Miami Vice was more than just a popular television program that aired from 1984-89 on NBC. It was a cultural phenomenon that had a profound impact on the city of Miami. The show's vibrant colors, pulsating music, and stylish fashion made it an instant hit, capturing the imagination of audiences around the world. But Miami Vice did more than just entertain."
