Five Miami Heat Players With Most To Gain From Haywood Highsmith's Absence
With roughly eight weeks remaining until the Miami Heat open 2025-26 training camp in Boca Raton, and Haywood Highsmith out that long or a bit longer following offseason knee surgery, there is opportunity for others from his injury.
Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat coach, speaks often of players "making me notice you." So who stands the chance of being seen more until the return of Highsmith -- a defensive specialist with decent three-point accuracy who was slated for an eighth or ninth rotation spot?
Here are five who can get in Spoelstra's sightlines, including one who absolutely must:
5. Simone Fontecchio: Acquired from Detroit as part of a sign-and-trade for all-time three-point leader Duncan Robinson, Fontecchio was recognizable -- and a bit frightening -- to Heat fans because he has had a couple of out-of-body shooting performances against Miami. He shot only 31% from deep last season, and was characterized as a possible waive-and-stretch candidate by front office officials upon the trade. Now, however, he may have more utility, especially early. The Heat don't have a true movement shooter in the rotation, so he could be a temporary salve.
4. Keshad Johnson: Snatched as an undrafted free agent in 2024, after Adam Simon and his crew considered taking him in the second round, Johnson has shown enough athleticism and effort behind the scenes and in the G-League to earn a standard contract. But there's been no payoff yet. He logged under 100 minutes in his first season, and had only one strong game in 2025 summer league in Las Vegas. He has more bounce than Highsmith, and Spoelstra always appreciates energy, but he needs to make an impression until the veteran returns, so the Heat (valuing roster spots as they try not to travel over tax and apron lines) keep him in their contractual plans.
3. Nikola Jovic: Only in a Spoelstra system would you say that someone who is 6-foot-11 was competing for time with someone six inches shorter, but the coach tends to size down, and not always consider traditional positions. Spoelstra has raved about the 21-year-old's improved professionalism and physical condition, and is anxious to see him grab a major role for favored Serbia in EuroBasket. With Highsmith out, Spoelstra may actually lean even more into Jovic, playing bigger more frequently rather than small.
2. Pelle Larsson: In reality, the second-year guard (Johnson's Arizona teammate before being taken in the second round) has likely earned a rotation spot already, following a strong summer league, when he showed some chops not only as a defender but also as an initiator and attacker. But there may be even more minutes now. Spoelstra clearly likes Larsson, whose fearlessness and intensity shine through, even as he still needs work as a shooter.
1. Jaime Jaquez Jr.: From first-team All-Rookie to sophomore slumper -- because he lost his mystery to opponents and then his confidence -- the UCLA product needs to find a second act if he's to secure a long-term spot with the Heat. Spoelstra spoke in Las Vegas of getting Jaquez Jr. back to his "downhill" instincts, rather than standing in the corner. Well, here's his shot. Reportedly in good spirits and eager to rebound, he can assert himself as a regular option in training camp. Because, if not now, when?