Former Miami Heat Star Chris Bosh Has No Regrets About Career Ending Prematurely
Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh is finally at peace after his basketball career ended early.
In 2015, Bosh was diagnosed with blood clots on his lungs. It eventually led to his retirement. He spoke about it with BasketNews after participating in the farewell game for former Heat teammate Goran Dragic.
"It was very tough," Bosh said. "It was the death of my career, to be honest."
"Any time dealing with loss and death and stuff like that, you go through grief. I had to do that for a few years," he admitted. "I got over it. I believe it made me stronger. It made me focus on being more of a father."
Bosh was diagnosed just a year after helping the Heat win two championships in four appearances in the NBA Finals from 2010-14. He was part of the Big Three that also feature LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
Despite his playing days ending prematurely, Bosh still made the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He became an All-Star during his seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors before joining the Heat. The Heat also retired his jersey.
"I don't have any," Bosh said. "Yeah, I don't have a regret."
"It all went good. A couple of championships. Got to meet some great people, have some great teammates, great stories, great locker rooms. I'm a lucky guy."
