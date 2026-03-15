Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kids Should Be Inspired By Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game

Bam Adebayo added his name to the NBA history books last week when he scored 83 points against the Wizards, the second-most scored in a single game since Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance in 1962.

At first, it seemed that people were celebrating Adebayo’s incredible feat. But, as time has gone on, there has been a debate bubbling about how Adebayo reached 83 points—36 of those points were from free throws alone. The Heat star set a record for free throws both attempted and converted on the night as he went 36-for-43. He went to the line 13 times in the final seven minutes, in fact.

This is when the heat, no pun intended, came on Adebayo’s performance as some analysts, coaches and players began critiquing how Adebayo reached the historic number. Houston coach Ime Udoka emphasized how the majority of Adebayo’s points came from free throws, while ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said it was “hideous, disgusting basketball.” Essentially, some of the NBA world was questioning the “ethics” of Adebayo’s historic feat.

But, there have been some figures to defend the Miami star’s performance, too. The latest to do so was Shaquille O’Neal as he congratulated Adebayo on Saturday during the ESPN broadcast. He criticized the Wizards players for continuously fouling Adebayo during the historic game, instead of the other way around as others have been critiquing Adebayo for going to the foul line that much.

“I’m happy for Bam,” O’Neal said. “For all the people complaining ‘Oh, he shot 40 free throws,’ Well, stop fouling. ... A lot of people saying ‘He chased the record.’ Well, he should. To all the little kids out there, if you got a chance to break a record, your high school record, you got a chance make history, go for it. I’m glad he went for it, I’m glad he got the 83, and I’m happy for Bam.”

Shaq on Bam 83:



"I'm happy for Bam.... A lot of people say 'he chased the record.' HE SHOULD. To all the little kids out there if you got a chance to make history, you go for it" pic.twitter.com/Q1fFCwcrjF — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 15, 2026

Adebayo’s also received praise across the league, including from LeBron James. It’s a controversial topic in the league right now, that’s for sure.

Adebayo and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra defend the 83-point game

Adebayo hasn’t addressed the foul discussion in regards to his 83-point game, but he has responded to people who think his coach Erik Spoelstra should’ve taken him out after scoring 70 points.

“That’s the thing that’s crazy when they talk about the unethical part of basketball,” Adebayo said in a tirade about the criticism. “I’m like, ‘I had 70 with nine minutes to go.’ Who would just be like, ‘You know, coach? Just take me out.’ Yeah, right.”

Bam Adebayo responds to the critics and the "unethical" comments on his historic 83-point night. pic.twitter.com/HzQ7Zu0aJb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 13, 2026

Spoelstra defended his decision to keep Adebayo in the game, and also his choice to have Miami players intentionally foul so Adebayo could get the ball back either at the foul line or from the paint. Spoelstra has no regrets in how he led the Heat to the win and to Adebayo’s historic performance.

“I would do it 10 times out of 10 again for Bam. I’m apologizing to nobody about this. I feel just so awesome for Bam, because he is about all the right things.”

Miami team president Pat Riley went off on the critics in a story published by the Miami Herald, calling it “all bulls---“ and argued anybody who was cynical of the historic moment was just trying to draw attention to themselves.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated