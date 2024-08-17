Inside The Heat

Former Miami Heat Star Chris Bosh to Play in Goran Dragic Farewell Game

Chris Bosh had to get medically cleared to participate in the game. His blood clots were the cause of his retirements,

Scott Salomon

Mar 26, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh speaks to the media about his jersey being retired at American Airlines Arena prior to the game against the Orlando Magic. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh, who was forced to retire at an early age due to a pulmonary embolism, is medically cleared to participate in Goran Dragic's farewell game on Aug, 24.

Bosh has not played in the NBA since 2016. Dragic, a former Heat point guard, recently retired after 15 seasons. His former teammates and friends are giving him one last hurrah in his hometown in Slovenia.

Dragic is sponsoring a two-day event known as "The Night of the Dragon" It will end with the game on Saturday which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

There are many stars participating in the game. His countryman and current Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has agreed to play. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is playing as well as fellow Serbians Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boban Marjanovic and Marko Guduric.

Aside from Bosh, retired NBA players Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and Robin Lopez are also participating in the event.

The Night of the Dragon website says, "The event will feature a wealth of fun and innovative entertainment alongside the mesmerizing basketball action on the floor, starring Goran's basketball friends."

The European fans get to see some of the best current and former NBA players share the floor as they celebrate Dragic's retirement.

Dragic remains one of the most beloved players in Heat history. He made his only All-Star appearance with the team in 2018.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

