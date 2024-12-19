Former NBA Superstar Blames Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors on Miami Heat Executive
The Jimmy Butler era in Miami may finally be nearing its end, especially as trade rumors pick up ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
If the Heat officially wave the white flag on winning a title in the Butler era, longtime NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins thinks he knows who—and what—is to blame.
Appearing on the Dec. 18 episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, Cousins said he believes the relationship between Butler and the Heat has “ran its course.” Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer and is widely expected to decline his $52 million player option.
“You gotta think about the personalities involved,” Cousins told former NBA guard Lou Williams. “If you know Jimmy, he’s head honcho wherever he is. And then you think about a guy like Pat Riley, who also has that same mindset.
“So, obviously, they haven’t found success as of lately,” Cousins continued, “so I believe it’s a clash of two big, dominant egos.”
Cousins said he’d like to see the Phoenix Suns—who ESPN listed as a possible suitor for Butler last week—acquire the All-Star forward. Suns star Kevin Durant played with Cousins in Golden State.
At best, Butler would be the Suns’ third scoring option behind Durant and Devin Booker if he joined them. Cousins said he believes Butler would accept doing the “dirty work” if it means winning a championship.
“That’s who Jimmy is,” Cousins said. “If you looked at him early in his career, that’s exactly who he was in Chicago. So him going back to that role? I think they’re a championship-caliber team.”
Chicago drafted Butler in 2011 when the Bulls already had Derrick Rose, Carlos Boozer, and Joakim Noah in the rotation. He didn’t become a prolific scorer until 2014 when he won Most Improved Player and averaged 20 points for the first time.
Butler ceded his role as the Heat’s No. 1 scoring threat to Tyler Herro. If Cousins is correct, it sounds like Butler won’t complain if his next team doesn’t ask him to take too many shots.
