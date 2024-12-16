NBA Analyst Questions Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Possible Trade Destinations
Miami Heat fans are likely tired of hearing superstar forward Jimmy Butler linked to the same four teams in trade talks.
ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins also sounds ready to change the subject.
Speaking on the Dec. 13 episode of NBA Today, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania repeated his reporting of the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns could all be suitors for Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Bobby Marks then played with ESPN’s trade machine to outline potential trade packages involving Butler and those teams.
Host Malika Andrews noted Perkins looked “pensive” during the trade discussion.
“Any one of those situations, I believe Jimmy Butler can help any one of those teams,” Perkins replied.
But?
“But at this point, we gotta ask ourselves, ‘Is it worth it?’ Perkins continued. “Right? Pat Riley didn’t extend Jimmy Butler this offseason, and it was the right decision by Pat Riley. It was a business decision.
"We’re talking about a guy that is 35 years old; we’re talking about a guy who is going into … the back end of his prime.”
Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer. He is widely expected to decline his $52 million player option.
Butler averages 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He’s ceded his role as the Heat’s top scoring option to point guard Tyler Herro.
“I feel like at this point in his career, he’s auditioning to show that he’s capable of getting his max dollars,” Perkins said. “So who is Jimmy Butler? … He’s not a second option no more. Is he a third option on a contending team?”
Perkins’ former Boston Celtics teammate, Paul Pierce, made similar comments on Ticket and the Truth last week. Pierce argued Butler must avoid the Mavericks because he won’t fit in an offense with Luka Dončić.
“[Butler is gonna] be spotting up, that ain’t his game,” Pierce said. “He needs the ball a little bit. … Jimmy, you gotta have him in action.”
