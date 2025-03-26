Future NBA Hall Of Famer Suffers Humiliating Moment After UCLA's NCAA Tournament Loss
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love was recently forced to pay up after making a bet with teammate Bam Adebayo.
It appears both players had a wager on which of their colleges would advance further in the NCAA Tournament. Love played at UCLA while Adebayo attended Kentucky.
The Bruins lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round. The Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini.
On Wednesday, Love was pictured wearing a Kentucky jersey.
Here's what he posted on Instagram: "I’m a man of my word @bam1of1.UCLA forever!!! 🐻👏🏻."
The Wildcats play Tennessee in the next round Friday.
HEAT DRAFT PROJECTIONS STARTING TO SURFACE
The Miami Heat are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors Tuesday.
However, with the team's well-below .500 record, it may be time to look towards the draft. The Heat are projected to hold two first-round draft picks. One of them is from the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal via the Warriors. The other is a lottery-protected pick that could go to the Oklahoma City Thunder but as of today, it looks likely the Heat will hold onto that pick.
At No. 8, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat select Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson. Richardson, the son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson, has helped lead the Spartans to a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
"It's also become clearer by the month that he offers more creativity than the early numbers suggest," the article wrote. "While he's been incredibly efficient off the ball, he's also been one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers thanks to his feel on drives, elite finishing and 49.1 percent pull-up shooting.
At No. 21 with the Warriors pick, the Heat are projected to select Colorado State Rams forward Nique Clifford. Clifford led the Rams to an appearance in the Round of 32 after an upset over No. 5 seed Memphis before losing a heartbreaker to No. 4 seed Maryland.
"Clifford had come off as a prospect to watch this season based on his ability to play a Swiss Army knife role by finishing plays, passing, defending different spots and making enough open threes," the article wrote. "But he quickly turned into a top-option skill player who can get his own shot or serve as the offense's playmaker."
Both players will presumably enter the draft this summer. Richardson, 19, has played well enough to become a lottery pick. Clifford, 23, has been a college star since 2020. Both players could become integral pieces to a Miami Heat rotation.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich