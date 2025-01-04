Gambling Website Picks Most Likely Landing Spot For Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat are now entertaining trade offers for Jimmy Butler.
On Friday, the team announced they suspended Butler for seven games because of conduct detrimental to the team. In the meantime, the Heat will start exploring trade options. Here's what they released in a statement:
"We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks," the statement read. "Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."
According to the gambling website Bookies.com, the Golden State Warriors have the best chance of landing Butler.
"The Warriors are looking to win their fifth NBA title in the past decade and bringing Butler to San Francisco would be a huge get for the team," the website wrote. "The problem with the Warriors is they lack the young players and draft picks the Heat would covet, but if there is a way to make a reasonable trade between these two squads, then Golden State feels like a real option for a trade."
Here are the odds:
Golden State Warriors | +400 (20%)
Dallas Mavericks | +450 (18.2%)
Houston Rockets | +550 (15.4%)
Miami Heat | +600 (14.3%)
Orlando Magic | +750 (11.8%)
Phoenix Suns | +900 (10%)
Memphis Grizzlies | +1000 (9.1%)
Los Angeles Lakers | +1200 (7.7%)
The Field | +650 (13.3%)
