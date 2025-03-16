Inside The Heat

"Good Vibes" In Miami Heat Locker Room Despite Seven-Game Losing Streak

Shandel Richardson

Mar 15, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat small forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives into Memphis Grizzlies forward Jalen Wells (0) in the first quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
With 15 games remaining, the Miami Heat are likely headed toward another appearance in the Play-In Tournament portion of the NBA playoffs.

They are struggling to the finish line because of a seven-game losing streak. At 29-38, they are No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings. Forward Andrew Wiggins said the key is avoiding finger-pointing.

“It's everybody," Wiggins said, "I think it's the whole team, you know, just doing it collectively and trying to figure it out together,” Wiggins said. “You know, we figure it out, we go through all this stuff and once you get over that hump, you know, we're going to be right there.”

The Heat have a chance to end the losing skid Monday against the New York Knicks. Despite the woes, Wiggins said the locker room remains positive. The Heat have seemed to fall apart since acquiring Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the disgruntled Jimmy Butler. The Warriors have turned things around, going 14-1 after the trade.

“I mean, it's still good spirits, good vibes around the team,” Wiggins said. “You know, we all want the same thing, you know, which is to win, to see something positive in the outcome of these games. So as long as we keep the good vibes, keep that will to try to go there and stay competitive and win games, I feel like we'll be alright.”

