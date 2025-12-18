Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Questionable - Elbow

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Nikola Jovic: Out - Elbow

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

NETS

Cam Thomas: Out - Knee

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee

E.J. Liddell: Out: Ankle

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-12) and Brooklyn Nets (7-18) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won three of the last four overall against Brooklyn. The Heat are 82-61 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 44-26 in home games and 38-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Simone Fontecchio

F Andrew Wiggins

NETS

G Egor Demin

G Terance Mann

C Nicolas Claxton

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Noah Clowney

Spread: Heat -6 (-110), Nets +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -240, Raptors +198

Total points scored: 226.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the crunchtime offense being a work in progress with guys in and out of the lineup: "That's part of the process, so, we haven't been able to fully look at it but we do need to be better with our execution, particularly down the stretch of these close games, getting the ball where it needs to go and then knowing what our intentions are from there."

