Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Questionable - Elbow
Tyler Herro: Out - Toe
Nikola Jovic: Out - Elbow
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
NETS
Cam Thomas: Out - Knee
Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee
E.J. Liddell: Out: Ankle
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (Brooklyn)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-12) and Brooklyn Nets (7-18) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won three of the last four overall against Brooklyn. The Heat are 82-61 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 44-26 in home games and 38-35 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Simone Fontecchio
F Andrew Wiggins
NETS
G Egor Demin
G Terance Mann
C Nicolas Claxton
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Noah Clowney
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -6 (-110), Nets +6 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -240, Raptors +198
Total points scored: 226.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the crunchtime offense being a work in progress with guys in and out of the lineup: "That's part of the process, so, we haven't been able to fully look at it but we do need to be better with our execution, particularly down the stretch of these close games, getting the ball where it needs to go and then knowing what our intentions are from there."
