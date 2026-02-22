Pat Riley Ended Speech at Lakers Statue Unveiling With Perfect Anti-Celtics Quip

Pat Riley, former Lakers coach and current president of the Miami Heat, can consider himself memorialized forever outside of Crypto.com Arena.

On Sunday, the Lakers unveiled their statue of the legendary ex-leader, who took the "Showtime" squad to seven NBA Finals in nine years and won four rings overall with the Purple and Gold. Riley is the first Lakers coach to receive a statue, but the eighth ex-L.A. star to be memorialized overall.

In a ceremony attended by Lakers icon Magic Johnson, retired Heat player Dwayne Wade, Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, among others, Riley reflected on his achievements and time in L.A.

“The time has flown by, it really has,” he said. “Over the years, I regularly go back and I can recall each championship, the one play, the one moment."

Riley also made sure to thank each person on the stage and give a nod to Bill Bertka, his longtime assistant coach, who was also in attendance.

In honor of the Lakers game against the Celtics on Sunday afternoon (perhaps the perfect contest on a day intended to honor Riley), the former coach ended his remarks with a nod toward the L.A.-Boston rivalry that colored his time at the helm.

"The time has come to kick some a--," he told the crowd. "To kick some Boston a--."

Tip-off there is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Details of Riley's statue

As far as sports status go, Riley's is a pretty good one, and with lots of little touches for fans to enjoy.

For starters: the 95", 510-pound statue is intentionally positioned between Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar, according to details reported out by ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The monument also depicts Riley in one of his trademark designer suits and with his right fist in the air, which was the signal for Johnson to pass Abdul-Jabbar the ball for a skyhook.

The following inscription is included on the base:

"There will come a time when you are challenged, and when that time comes, you must plant your feet. You must stand firm. You must make a point. About who you are, what you do, and where you come from. When that time comes, you do it."

