Heat-76ers Injury Report: Several Key Players Questionable
The Miami Heat have listed Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, Alec Burks and Haywood Highsmith as questionable ahead of tomorrow's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Wiggins, averaging 20 points since being traded to the Heat, was upgraded to questionable after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury. Herro missed the Heat's last game dealing with a thigh contusion. Burks scored 24 points in their loss last night but is dealing with lower back discomfort, while Highsmith is dealing with Achilles soreness.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: : The Heat and Sixers meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won all three matchups, (106-89 on Nov. 18, 108-101 on Feb. 5 and 118-95 on March 29). The Heat lost three of their matchups against the Sixers last season. The Heat are 74-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 29-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Alec Burks
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
76ERS
G Jared Butler
G Quentin Grimes
C Adem Bona
F Lonnie Walker IV
F Marcus Bagley
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Thigh
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
76ERS
Justin Edwards: Out - Rib Contusion
Guerschon Yabusele: Out - Knee
Kyle Lowry: Out - Hip
Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Knee
Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger
Joel Embiid: Out - Knee
Paul George: Out - Knee/Adductor
Andre Drummond: Out - Toe
Jared McCain: Out - Knee
Eric Gordon: Out - Wrist
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Davion Mitchell: "I mean, we going through adversity. We've been through it before. Um, I think it's good for us, especially with the postseason coming up. We know they're gonna be close games and um, we've been through the fire before. So this is a good game for us. It's a good, it's a good loss for us, honestly. I mean, we're gonna learn from it. Um, and we're gonna keep going."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket