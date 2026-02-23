Stephen A. Smith's comments about Pat Riley show lack of understanding

One thing you can surely say about Stephen A. Smith is that he is sure about everything.

There's not a topic that the ESPN everywhere host doesn't think he has the talent to talk about,and that applies to the NBA more than anything. But it's impossible for any person to know everything about the inner workings of every team, and that proved true again as he continued to explain his opinion of Pat Riley's latter years with the Miami Heat -- in light of all the glowing praise Riley has received in the past 24 hours due to the unveiling of his statue by the Los Angeles Lakers.

That praise has come from everyone from Magic Johnson to Shaquille O'Neal to Dwyane Wade and even to LeBron James, who has put aside the feud with Riley in recent years -- one that mostly came from Riley's side following James's 2014 flight back to Cleveland. James hugged Riley and Riley's wife Chris prior to playing the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and then spoke glowingly of Riley in his post-game press conference, saying he had the "utmost respect" and calling Riley "one of the all-time greats to ever be a part of this league."

“One of the all time greats to ever be apart of this league. Not only player but Coach, executive, front office, everything.. Obviously I spent 4 years with him. I have the upmost respect… pic.twitter.com/hngX5EIvFq — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) February 23, 2026

In light of all this, Smith -- a noted Knicks fan during and after Riley's time there in the early to mid-1990s before Riley fled for Miami -- had his own reflections about Riley on ESPN's First Take. Remember, last April, after the Heat were swept out of the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Smith said that "you have to get people to want to come to Miami and he's not that guy anymore." This has been a sentiment echoed by another in the NBA's chattering media class, as Riley is often criticized for being too rigid and demanding, without recognition of how the Heat organization as a whole has eased rules, restrictions and practice lengths over the past couple of decades.

Monday, Smith took a softer tone of his own.

"When I said step away, I didn't mean step down like he should be fired," Smith said. "I meant step upstairs, take merit status and let a young protege like Erik Spoelstra take more of the workload."

Smith continued: "He’s in his 80s now and going out and recruiting people to come to Miami isn’t as easy as it once was. It comes a point in time you have to step up, meaning step upstairs and pave the way for somebody you know who can do the job because Spo is a future Hall of Famer. I just wanted to say all that when talking about the great Pat Riley.”

This is all very conciliatory and respectful, but it's also misguided.

Why?

Because this happened a long time ago.

Riley is not a one-man ruler of the Heat front office. In fact, he hasn't had final say since 2011, when Nick Arison, son of long-time Heat chairman Micky Arison, took that role. The Heat have made five NBA Finals since that happened, and won twice. It's just that no one outside South Florida knows it because Nick Arison does not like to speak to the media, ever, not even to take credit for successes, so Riley is still that face, if only with a press conference once or twice a year.

In fact, Riley is really only one of seven or so regular decision-makers in the Heat front office. It's more of a council, with majority rule to an extent, since Nick Arison can put his foot down and veto if he chooses. (He notably didn't for the Terry Rozier trade, and should have.). Those seven are the Arisons, Riley, Spoelstra, Alonzo Mourning, cap guru Andy Elisburg (who does most of the trade negotiating) and Adam Simon, who is in charge of the scouting staff and draft process.

Riley "stepping up" or "down" or whatever Smith wants wouldn't have any effect on how the Heat operate. The organization bears his imprint and likely always will, but Spoelstra is more of the face to the modern player, and his developmental approach (in concert with Simon) has ruled the day for several years. Again, with the Arisons's approval.

So as far as Smith goes, he can go back to knowing everything about everything else. He's already gotten what he wanted from the Heat. Long ago. Without his input. Leave Riley alone and let him ride it out as he wants.