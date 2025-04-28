Inside The Heat

Heat-Cavaliers Injury Report: The Latest Update On Star Darius Garland

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland remains questionable for tonight's Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

Garland is dealing with a toe injury.

Here's the full injury report:

HEAT

Terry Rozier: Out - Ankle

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

CAVALIERS

Darius Garland: Questionable - Toe

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: TNT, TruTV, FanDuel Sports Network, MAX

Betting line: Heat +8.5, DraftKings

VITALS: The Heat trail 0-3 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CAVALIERS

G Ty Jerome

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Max Strus

F Evan Mobley

QUOTABLE

Heat big man Bam Adebayo: "I've been a part of a team that was up 3-0 and then, in the blink of an eye, we were going into a Game 7. Obviously there's still a chance."

