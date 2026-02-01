Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 1, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM (Chicago)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (26-24) and Chicago Bulls (24-25) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21 and a, 116-113 win on January 29th. The Heat are 66-68 all-time versus Chicago during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 29-39 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Myron Gardner
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
BULLS
G Coby White
G Ayo Dosunmu
C Nikola Vucevic
F Isaac Okoro
F Matas Buzelis
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -6 (-110), Bulls +6 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -225, Bulls +188
Total points scored: 235.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Probable - Shoulder
Norman Powell: Questionable - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Doubtful - Hip Impingement
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
BULLS
Coby White: Available - Injury Management
Nikola Vucevic: Available - Rest
Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring
Jalen Smith: Out - Calf
Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Back
Tre Jones: Out - Hamstring
Zach Collins: Out - Toe
Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "The disposition was there. This was a frenetic pace, the pace felt more like a game where both teams would be in the 140s. We were just getting beat off the dribble, or beat in the post. I think we gave up six threes in the last four seconds of the shot clock. We got to finish out that last close-out, I think four of them came in the last two seconds of the clock and they hit 20 threes. So if you take away five of those with great close-outs, then it's not just all about Ayo making all those plays."
