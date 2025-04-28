Inside The Heat

Heat-Cavs Injury Report: The Latest On Kyle Anderson For Game 4

Alex Toledo

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts from the sideline against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat announced today that veteran forward Kyle Anderson is now questionable for Game 4 on Monday. Anderson, averaging about seven points, four rebounds and three assists in his time with the team, is dealing with an illness. The Heat are facing elimination as they enter Game 4 down 0-3 in their first round Playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

HEAT

Kyle Anderson: Questionable - Illness

Terry Rozier: Out - Ankle

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

CAVALIERS

Darius Garland: Questionable - Toe

How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: TNT, TruTV, FanDuel Sports Network, MAX

Betting line: Heat +8.5, DraftKings

VITALS: The Heat trail 0-3 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CAVALIERS

G Ty Jerome

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Max Strus

F Evan Mobley

QUOTABLE

Heat big man Bam Adebayo: "I've been a part of a team that was up 3-0 and then, in the blink of an eye, we were going into a Game 7. Obviously there's still a chance."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

