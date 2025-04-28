Heat-Cavs Injury Report: The Latest On Kyle Anderson For Game 4
The Miami Heat announced today that veteran forward Kyle Anderson is now questionable for Game 4 on Monday. Anderson, averaging about seven points, four rebounds and three assists in his time with the team, is dealing with an illness. The Heat are facing elimination as they enter Game 4 down 0-3 in their first round Playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Kyle Anderson: Questionable - Illness
Terry Rozier: Out - Ankle
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
CAVALIERS
Darius Garland: Questionable - Toe
How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: TNT, TruTV, FanDuel Sports Network, MAX
Betting line: Heat +8.5, DraftKings
VITALS: The Heat trail 0-3 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CAVALIERS
G Ty Jerome
G Donovan Mitchell
C Jarrett Allen
F Max Strus
F Evan Mobley
QUOTABLE
Heat big man Bam Adebayo: "I've been a part of a team that was up 3-0 and then, in the blink of an eye, we were going into a Game 7. Obviously there's still a chance."
