Heat Fans Reliving 2020 NBA Draft Blunder Watching 76ers Rookie Jared McCain Shine

Anthony Pasciolla

Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

One of the Miami Heat's greatest draft day mistakes was selecting Precious Achiuwa at No. 20 in the 2020 NBA Draft, a single spot before Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

The missed selection seems to frustrate Heat fans more and more each time they face the Sixers. But when Maxey was sidelined for Monday's matchup, Sixers rookie Jared McCain brought the fanbase déjà vu.

McCain, who was the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is performing arguably better than anyone in his class. He recorded 20 or more points in his last five games, including a 20-point, four-assist performance against the Heat. While Philadelphia fans are certainly rejoicing over the promising selection, Heat fans' frustration with team president Pat Riley for his pick is brewing.

The Heat drafted big man Kel'el Ware at No. 15 one slot prior to McCain, which is oddly similar to the situation in 2020 with Achiuwa and Maxey.

"Jared McCain hard launching his ROTY campaign while Kel’el Ware can’t beat 50 y/o Kevin love for minutes," one fan posted with a comical photo.

"When she ask “I know the Heat drafted Kel’el Ware at 15, what spot did Jared McCain go?” And I reply “he went 16th,"" another user wrote.

Fans should not be so quick to doubt Riley's drafting abilities. Ware is yet to find himself with a real opportunity to shine while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro highlight the Heat's recent selections.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

