Miami Heat Surprisingly Predicted To Trade Tyler Herro For Eight-Time All-Star

Anthony Pasciolla

Nov 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Tyler Herro's monster start to the season for the Miami Heat has some pondering his place with the team more than ever.

Herro is no stranger to trade rumors, but his value has never reached this level. If the former Sixth Man of the Year can act as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade, the Heat should at least explore their options around the league.

One of those options is undoubtedly revisiting conversations about guard Damian Lillard, this time with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Portland Trail Blazers were rather unwilling to facilitate a trade with the Heat, more specifically receiving Herro in return. The Bucks' woes continuing could leave the front office with no choice but to end the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Lillard experiment.

Bleacher Report proposed the following deal between the Heat and Bucks:

Heat receive: Damian Lillard and Delon Wright

Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jović and a 2031 top-three protected first-round pick

Would the Heat accept this deal? It seems likely if competing for a championship with Jimmy Butler at the helm is their preferred route.

As for the Bucks, giving up on Lillard so soon is unlikely. Despite their 4-9 record, other options should trump the idea of moving one of their stars. These include trading one of their big men (Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis), waiting for the return of forward Khris Middleton, and even firing coach Doc Rivers.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

