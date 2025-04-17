Heat-Hawks Injury Report: Franchise Player Listed As Probable
The Atlanta Hawks have listed four-time All-Star Trae Young as probable for tomorrow night's Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat. Additionally, the Hawks expectedly ruled out Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr. and Kobe Bufkin.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Hand
Kevin Love: Questionable - Personal Reasons
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Kobe Bufkin: Out - Shoulder
HAWKS
Trae Young: Probable - Achilles
Jalen Johnson: Out - Shoulder
Clint Capela: Out - Hand
Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Knee
How To Watch Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 7:00 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Betting line: Heat +1, Oddsshark
VITALS: The Miami Heat are lining up against the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in this game, as part of the Play-In Tournament. The winner of this game will advance to the Playoffs and play the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
The Heat and Hawks matched up four times this season. The Heat lost the first two matchups, (110-120 on Dec. 28 and 86-98 on Feb. 24), and won the last two, (131-109 on Feb. 26 and 122-112 on March 27). The Heat are 81-61 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 52-20 in home games and 29-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HAWKS
G Trae Young
G Dyson Daniels
C Oneyka Okongwu
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Mouhamed Gueye
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well I mean the most important thing about today is that we imposed a will defensively and competitively, you know, on the glass, loose balls, things of that nature. Those will remain true as we get to Atlanta. There will be some different specifics to their team and, you know we'll just have to get to it. Our guys love to compete so I don't think they would like two extra days waiting around to get after it."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket