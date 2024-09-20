Inside The Heat

Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Pays Compliment To WNBA Star On Social Media

Dwyane Wade took time to honor WNBA star A'Ja Wilson on attaining a single-season scoring record

Scott Salomon

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted on X to celebrate the scoring success of Las Vegas Aces center A'Ja Wilson.

Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to score more than 1,000 points during the regular season. She finished with 1,021 points.

"MAJOR", Wade reposted on X after ESPN delivered its own congratulatory message.

Wilson established herself as one of the best players in the league. She previously broke Seattle Storm's Jewell Lloyd's single-season scoring record of 939 points, which was set in 2023.

Wilson eclipsed the 1,000 point plateau when she scored 29 points on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces star has developed a fan in Wade. He praised Nike over the summer for making a signature logo shoe and line of product for Wilson.

"Can't wait to get Kaav a pair of A 1''s," Wade posted in June. Congrats Aj'a Wilson, earned and deserving,"

Wade is a huge supporter of the WNBA. He is a minority owner of the Chicago Sky. Wade frequently attends Sky home games with his family.

Wilson is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP and a six-time All-Star. She has also won two Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Cups.

Wilson was in Miami earlier this month when Heat center Bam Adebayo was awarded a key to the County of Miami by County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The two are close friends.

