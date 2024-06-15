Heat News: Bam Adebayo Spotted Hanging Out With Damian Lillard At WNBA Game
Miami Heat fans aren't ready to let go of their hoped-for relationship with star guard Damian Lillard.
Heat supporters were consumed by trade rumors last offseason surrounding the now-Milwaukee Buck, especially his relationship with big man Bam Adebayo. Many saw their friendship as a gateway to Lillard joining the team.
The All-Stars remain close despite never teaming up, as they were seen hanging out at a WNBA game on Saturday. Adebayo and Lillard were sitting courtside for the championship rematch between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. Seated next to them were Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, his wife, Savannah James, and agent Rich Paul. Fans caused a commotion across social media because of a video where Adebayo seemingly whispered a comment to Lillard while covering his mouth.
The Liberty emerged victorious 90-82, led by a 34-point performance from forward Jonquel Jones. This marks New York's eighth consecutive win. Forward duo Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson shined for the Aces, recording a combined 43 points and 11 rebounds.
Adebayo's time will soon be occupied with his commitment to Team USA, so it's nice to see him enjoying himself after an early playoff exit against the Boston Celtics. He is joined on Team USA by superstars including James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.
