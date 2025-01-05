Inside The Heat

Heat Predicted To Swap Jimmy Butler For $76 Million Defensive Player Of The Year

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Adding win-now value is what's on the minds of all in the Miami Heat's front office.

What better way to do that than by adding a winner of one of the NBA's most prestigious awards, the Defensive Player of the Year? Heat star Jimmy Butler likely holds strong value to all youthful championship contenders because of his postseason experience and veteran presence.

This is why the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most discussed landing spots for the six-time All-Star. If the Grizzlies were to acquire Butler, FOX Sports predicted the following package could be sent to Miami:

Heat receive: Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, 2026 first-round pick

Grizzlies receive: Jimmy Butler

While Clarke and Konchar can both act as solid rotational pieces for coach Erik Spoelstra, Smart is the true gem of this deal.

"While Smart and Clarke are valued members of head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, Butler provides an offensive element they haven't had in recent years," the FOX article stated. "That being a proven isolation scorer from the outside. Miami gets a pair of immediate rotation players, if not starters, and a first-rounder for its troubles."

Smart has dealt with some injury struggles during his tenure in Memphis, appearing in just 20 games last season and 18 this year. However, there's no denying the former Defensive Player of the Year is the perfect backcourt complement to emerging star Tyler Herro.

MORE HEAT NEWS

Heat Predicted To Land $158 Million All-Star In Major Move Sending Jimmy Butler To LA

Heat Add Promising Guard Duo In Proposed Blockbuster Involving Jimmy Butler

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com