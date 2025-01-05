Heat Predicted To Swap Jimmy Butler For $76 Million Defensive Player Of The Year
Adding win-now value is what's on the minds of all in the Miami Heat's front office.
What better way to do that than by adding a winner of one of the NBA's most prestigious awards, the Defensive Player of the Year? Heat star Jimmy Butler likely holds strong value to all youthful championship contenders because of his postseason experience and veteran presence.
This is why the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most discussed landing spots for the six-time All-Star. If the Grizzlies were to acquire Butler, FOX Sports predicted the following package could be sent to Miami:
Heat receive: Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, 2026 first-round pick
Grizzlies receive: Jimmy Butler
While Clarke and Konchar can both act as solid rotational pieces for coach Erik Spoelstra, Smart is the true gem of this deal.
"While Smart and Clarke are valued members of head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, Butler provides an offensive element they haven't had in recent years," the FOX article stated. "That being a proven isolation scorer from the outside. Miami gets a pair of immediate rotation players, if not starters, and a first-rounder for its troubles."
Smart has dealt with some injury struggles during his tenure in Memphis, appearing in just 20 games last season and 18 this year. However, there's no denying the former Defensive Player of the Year is the perfect backcourt complement to emerging star Tyler Herro.
