Heat Add Promising Guard Duo In Proposed Blockbuster Involving Jimmy Butler
With the Miami Heat exploring offers for veteran star Jimmy Butler league-wide, there's no telling how many contenders will come forth with a trade package.
The Heat's preference to acquire win-now pieces in exchange for the 35-year-old trims down the list of possible destinations a sizeable amount. One organization that could offer a mix of established talent and future assets is Miami's in-state rival, the Orlando Magic.
If the Magic are to acquire the six-time All-Star, The Sporting News' Stephen Noh predicted the blockbuster deal to look similar to the following:
Magic receive: Jimmy Butler
Heat receive: Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, up to four first-round picks
This move gives the Magic an unstoppable trio at shooting guard, small forward, and power forward with Butler, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner. Not having to part with guard Jalen Suggs in this proposed trade is also a huge benefit, as he would act as the primary facilitator for this hypothetical Big Three.
Isaac gives the Heat an elite defender, but the issue is he simply struggles to stay healthy. The main appeal of the package is the promising guard duo of Anthony and Black. Despite neither flashing serious All-Star potential so far in their NBA careers, both are less than 25 years old.
Under coach Erik Spoelstra's leadership and the Heat's development program, the sky is the limit.
