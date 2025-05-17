Heat Urged To Cut Ties With $165 Million All-Star In Trade For Draft Rights To Dylan Harper
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley appears determined to make a drastic change to the roster this offseason.
The Heat’s front office can either chase a true No. 1 option like Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant or make a huge move revolving around the 2025 NBA Draft. Most anticipate the former is their preferred route, considering Riley is always hesitant to enter a full rebuild.
However, there are plenty of organizations around the NBA able to offer a stronger return package for Durant or Antetokounmpo. This is why FanSided urges Miami to turn their attention to a more youthful move, with a blockbuster trade for the San Antonio Spurs’ No. 2 pick or the rights to Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
The article claims the Heat would send a package centered around All-Star center Bam Adebayo because of a lack of interest in Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, or any other assets.
Harper’s blend of scoring prowess and knack for playmaking would pair nicely alongside Herro. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and four assists on 48.4 percent shooting in his freshman campaign with the Scarlet Knights.
The Heat would feel significantly less pressure to succeed right now in this scenario because Herro’s best years are likely still to come. Providing Harper and Herro a season or two to adjust to one another’s style should allow Miami’s front office the needed time to build a strong supporting cast.
This deal allows the Spurs to form the most terrifying defensive duo in the league with Adebayo and Victor Wembanyama. Given his mix of three-level defense and Draymond Green-like offense, it’s hard to picture Adebayo as anything but a perfect fit in San Antonio’s system.
The determining factor with this pitched trade is whether or not Riley intends to continue contending for championships in the present.