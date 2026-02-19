The Miami Heat's primary goal coming out of the All Star break this year is one that's a common headliner: trying to claw their way out of the play-in and into a top six seed.

They have some definite work to do, as they're two games out of 6th place, needing to pick off both the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

The easiest explanation to doing just that may come down to the health of this roster in the final 26 games of the season.

Tyler Herro would be the first name on that list, as it was recently reported by Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald that he was expected back at practice today and could return in the coming days.

Tyler Herro practiced fully but no word yet on status tomorrow for Hawks game. He said ribs are feeling better ... he will travel to Atlanta... only Keshad Johnson (calf) did not practice — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 19, 2026

Miami getting healthy leads to one common discussion, and that's about the starting lineup conversation. I'm never somebody that will harp on that first unit, since the following substitution pattern and closing lineups just end up mattering so much more in the bigger picture.

But it's clear there are some decisions to be made.

Let's get three starting spots out of the way to begin, as Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo won't be going anywhere

Those three guys have not only been their primary options so far this season, but their availability has been an area of reliability for Erik Spoelstra and the staff.

Bleacher Report’s NBA ranking of best players right now:



32 — Bam Adebayo

44 — Norman Powell

77 — Tyler Herro

80 — Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/s6J51eMv9R — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 19, 2026

The next name up is Pelle Larsson. It just feels at this point in the season, it's going to be hard to make the case that he shouldn't be in that lineup as the perfect complementary piece to the primary offensive players.

He doesn't need the ball in his hands, his defensive versatility is a real weapon, and his offensive output has really picked up.

So that leaves the final spot.

Kel'el Ware has been finding his rhythm next to Bam Adebayo as of late, but it's unrealistic to think Coach Spoelstra will stick with that big first unit considering he's been unwilling to trust it even when guys have been out.

Davion Mitchell is the other name that has consistently been in that lineup as the pace pusher and set-up man on the offensive end, while dominating in the point of attack defense area.

But as much as the Heat have a chance to get "cute" with lineups and possibly work Tyler Herro back into things slowly off the bench, I just don't see it.

The number one theme of the rest of the season is prioritizing the youth on the roster, no doubt. But the other priority is making some key decisions regarding contracts and extensions, which means seeing Herro and Powell out there for a possible end of year stretch could be needed.

Powell played his way into being a first time All Star this season, but it's been clear the usage and attention has picked up big time on him. As was expected before the season, they seriously need a scorer of Herro's caliber to take some of the pressure off him.

Somebody that can jumpstart things when games get taken into the half-court. Somebody that can spark an instantaneous run when Miami finds themselves in a third quarter drought. And more than anything, somebody that's a real threat from deep that isn't named Norman Powell.

Going back to the same old thing when it comes to that starting lineup may not make fans happy out the gate, but I think it's the only answer.

The real shift needs to come after that initial stint.

Finding pockets of time for Adebayo and Ware late in the first quarter and early second quarter. Playing Mitchell and Kasparas Jakucionis together off the bench, much like Miami did with Jakucionis and Dru Smith earlier this season.

That first unit isn't shifting anything away from the long-term plan.

But the reality is this: if Miami wants to legitimately get to a top 6 seed, it'll have to be because Tyler Herro and Norman Powell are both available for the majority of the rest of the season, and figure out how to work off one another on the offensive end.

It may just be that simple.