The Miami Heat Player with the Most Pressure after the All-Star Break

The Miami Heat are stuck in the NBA's middle ground. They aren't contenders (unless they go on another miracle run) and they aren't bad enough to miss the playoffs, so that puts them in a weird spot.

At 29-27 they will likely see themselves as a playoff or Play-in team, so the player with the most pressure, is their best player, their highest paid player, who has to carry the most weight, night in and night out.

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo signed a max extension that will kick in next season and he will take up about 30% of the Heat's cap making around $49-million dollars. A clip that will have him as next seasons 19th highest paid player.

So why is the pressure on Bam, there's two reasons.

1. The Offensive Output Must Continue

Listen what Bam Adebayo does on defense doesn't go unnoticed. He guards 1-5, has anchored a bottom tier defense to top-10 status year after year. But when he is paid like a top 20 player, and the only Miami Heat player on a max contract, his offensive production has to meet the standard, while keeping his defensive status. It's a tough ask, but that's why there is pressure on Bam, to prove he can do it, night in and night out, carrying the Heat until they land him a co-star. Down the stretch, Adebayo's efficiency must improve as he is currently having the worst year of his career from the floor. If it wasn't for his newfound three-point shot, his scoring average would be in the gutter.

2. Guiding the Young Ones and the Culture Captain

Bam Adebayo is the longest tenured Miami Heat player and the culture bearer, that alone is more pressure than any player on the team faces. But this season he has embraced another role, he had been the captain, but now he's stepping into a leadership role. Guiding the young players, teaching the culture, and bringing the best out of them. His main challenge is Kel'el Ware. Ware and Bam have the potential of being a dominant front court, but Adebayo has the guide Ware through his hardships and continue to make it work along with Erik Spoelstra.

After Bam, who realistically has pressure? Norman Powell made the All-Star team and has played himself into a solid extension. Andrew Wiggins has a player option at the end of the season. Tyler Herro has an extension looming but there can't be any pressure when you're not available (he does need to play well when/if he returns). The role players have pressure on them; but they are there to do a job and fill a role. They don't have Super Star standards.

So, after that you go to the young guys, Jaime Jaquez Jr's resurgence has taken the pressure off him. Kasparas Jakucionis is a 19 year old rookie and has plenty of time. Then left is Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware.

Both of which who could have a case made for them, they are potential trade candidates and have not been up to standard. Jovic (recently extended) has been abysmal, but he was already paid, so sure, there's pressure but not to the weight of Bam Adebayo's. And for Ware, it's just about continuing to put his head down and work.

The Heat's captain bears a lot of weight and covers up a lot of the Miami Heat's inefficiencies, a pressure he has carried with him for a long, long time.

Miami returns to action on February 19th in Atlanta.

