Heat vs. Celtics Injury Report: Four Boston Starters Dealing With Ailments
The Miami Heat are the healthiest they have been in recent weeks but the same can't be said for tonight's opponent.
The Boston Celtics have four starters listed on the injury report. Derrick White (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are listed as questionable for the 7 p.m., tip-off.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Questionable -Knee
JD Davidson: Out - G League
Al Horford: Probable - Toe
Norris Miles: Out - G League
Drew Peterson: Out - G League
Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable - Illness
Derrick White: Questionable - Knee
Jayson Tatum: Questionable - Knee
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +8, Vegas Insider
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Boston has won both previous contests and have now won five-straight against Miami. The Heat are 53-85 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-41 in home games and 23-44 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CELTICS
F Jaylen Brown
F Jayson Tatum
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on playoffs push: “We still have a good opportunity to put ourselves in a position to get in the play-in and then get back in the playoffs. And that’s what we want ... “We just got to stay with it,” Herro said. “I know it’s getting old hearing that, but that’s our job, is to stick with it. I think these last couple of games our spirit hasn’t been at the level that it needs to be."
