Heat vs. Celtics Injury Report: Four Boston Starters Dealing With Ailments

Shandel Richardson

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) high fives forward Jayson Tatum (0) after the Cleveland Cavaliers called a timeout during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are the healthiest they have been in recent weeks but the same can't be said for tonight's opponent.

The Boston Celtics have four starters listed on the injury report. Derrick White (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are listed as questionable for the 7 p.m., tip-off.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Questionable -Knee

JD Davidson: Out - G League

Al Horford: Probable - Toe

Norris Miles: Out - G League

Drew Peterson: Out - G League

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable - Illness

Derrick White: Questionable - Knee

Jayson Tatum: Questionable - Knee

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +8, Vegas Insider

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Boston has won both previous contests and have now won five-straight against Miami. The Heat are 53-85 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-41 in home games and 23-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Jayson Tatum

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Jrue Holiday

G Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on playoffs push: “We still have a good opportunity to put ourselves in a position to get in the play-in and then get back in the playoffs. And that’s what we want ... “We just got to stay with it,” Herro said. “I know it’s getting old hearing that, but that’s our job, is to stick with it. I think these last couple of games our spirit hasn’t been at the level that it needs to be."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.

