Heat vs Celtics Takeaways: Miami Gets Demolished Without Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat (9-10) get crushed against the Boston Celtics (17-4) 108-89.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo has hit rock bottom offensively.
The good news is Adebayo cannot get much worse than how he plays now. He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 33.3 percent shooting and 25 percent from three-point range. Not only is his three-point shooting abysmal up to this point, but he has regressed in his mid-range shots and in the paint. There were numerous missed layups today, which Adebayo from previous seasons would have made.
2. Terry Rozier reverted to playing below expectations again.
Rozier should never play passively in a game where Jimmy Butler is inactive. Rozier finished with four points, three rebounds, and one assist on 33.3 percent shooting and missed both of his three-point attempts. The Miami Heat offense was already struggling before he checked in. However, it is inexcusable when Dru Smith firmly outplays him on both ends of the court.
3. Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped up in Butler’s absence.
Jaquez may not have had the most efficient night on the team, but he was undoubtedly one of the main contributors to the Heat in their blowout defeat. He finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 35.7 percent shooting and missed all three-point attempts. Jaquez played similarly to Butler as he got to the free-throw line for 12 attempts.
4. Duncan Robinson struggled with his shooting again.
Robinson finished with five points, three rebounds, and three assists on 22.2 percent shooting and missed all three-point attempts. He was playing so badly Erik Spoelstra decided to have Smith start the second half in his place. It has been three straight games where Robinson has shot under 40 percent and under 30 percent from three. They are 1-2 in this stretch. He was on the injury report this week, dealing with a glute issue. The Heat cannot continue this high three-point attempt strategy if their best shooter struggles and still hope for success. Robinson needs to shoot better.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.