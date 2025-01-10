Heat vs. Jazz Takeaways: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Shine In "Clutch" Victory
After two horrible losses during Jimmy Butler’s suspension, the Miami Heat (19-17) are finally building momentum as they defeated the Utah Jazz (9-27) for their second straight victory, 97-92.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues to shine in Butler’s absence.
Jaquez finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on 63.6 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range. His perimeter shooting was the most impressive aspect of his performance, as he has struggled with it for most of the season. However, this game was different, as his third triple of the night was the dagger to seal it.
Tyler Herro’s clutch shooting was essential in victory
Herro finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 43.8 percent shooting and 44.4 percent from three-point range. He also was one of the shooters responsible for performing well in the clutch as the Heat desperately needed his shots to fall. Late in the fourth quarter, Herro hit back-to-back triples to give the Heat the lead.
Bam Adebayo had a strong second half to help close the game.
Adebayo finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 46.2 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. He struggled in the first half when he went 1-6 from the field. However, he looked like his regular self in the second half, ending the game shooting 5/7. His defense was also a huge factor, as he finished with three steals and two blocks.
Nikola Jovic continues to prove more playing time leads to more victories.
Jovic finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 28.6 percent shooting and 25 percent from three-point range. His shooting was certainly off and not up to his usual standards as of late, but he led the bench in scoring again. Jovic has developed excellent chemistry with Kel’el Ware off the bench, and the duo gives extra positional size they desperately need whenever Adebayo isn’t on the court.
