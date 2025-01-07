Heat vs. Kings Takeaways: Miami Blows 17-Point, Fourth-Quarter Lead Without Jimmy Butler
Another game without Jimmy Butler resulted in another loss as the Miami Heat (17-17) were swept in the season series by the Sacramento Kings (18-19) 118-123.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro did not score in either overtime.
Through four quarters, Herro had another good game. He finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 44 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range. However, he could not continue his elite play in both overtime periods when he failed to score. The Heat are showing they miss Butler’s late-game closing skills, and Herro needs help as the primary scorer for now.
2. Bam Adebayo’s offensive woes continue.
After his most efficient month in December, when he averaged 48 percent from the field, he has struggled mightily to start 2025. He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists on 31.6 percent shooting and 20 percent from three-point range. This is after his previous game, where he failed to make a single shot in the Heat’s loss to the Utah Jazz. He will look to get on track on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
3. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has his first career triple-double.
Jaquez earned the starting spot tonight and did not disappoint. He finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists on 46.7 percent shooting and missed both three-point attempts. Jaquez was even tied his career-high in steals tonight with five. The only downside of his game was going 50 percent from the free-throw line. Jaquez has been his best without Butler this year and will earn another opportunity to shine in a back-to-back game against the Warriors.
4. Nikola Jovic continues to provide a much-needed spark offensively.
Jovic finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and zero assists on 37.5 percent shooting and missed all four of his three-point attempts. Tonight was certainly not his most efficient night from the perimeter, but he could still impact the game by getting to the free-throw line and making all six attempts.
