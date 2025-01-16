Heat vs. Lakers Takeaways: Tyler Herro’s Big Night Not Enough To Hold Off LeBron James
The Miami Heat (20-19) fell to 3-3 during their road trip during Jimmy Butler’s suspension against the Los Angeles Lakers (21-17) 117-108.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro continues his All-Star level of play with another 30-point game.
Herro was dominant again as he finished with 34 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 66.7 percent shooting and 58.3 percent from three-point range. This was his third straight game scoring at least 30 points. It was primarily due to his perfect first quarter as he became the first Heat player since Duncan Robinson in 2020 to record at least 16 points, four threes, and 100 percent shooting in a single quarter. The only downside of his game tonight was his seven turnovers. He needed much more offensive help from his teammates.
2. Bam Adebayo had an extremely quiet night offensively.
Having quiet nights when Butler and Herro are available is looked down upon but also expected by many for Adebayo because his role in the offensive doesn’t consistently revolve around scoring as it does for those two. However, he cannot be excused for lacking performances when Butler isn’t there because the Heat often need their second star to step up even to have a chance in most games. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 42.9 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The main thing that stood out in his performance wasn’t the 10-point finish; it was the fact he had only attempted seven shots. Only Alec Burks had fewer attempts. Adebayo needs to be more aggressive, as the roster is currently constructed without Butler.
3. Terry Rozier struggles to provide an offensive spark again.
Rozier has not been what many fans or the team expected when he was traded to the Heat last year. More concerning, he is playing much worse than last year, where he provided a spark on some nights while attempting to fit the team’s style. It’s more like a rare occurrence when he can step up enough to warrant playing over several other guys. Rozier finished with six points, two rebounds, and two assists on 42.9 percent shooting and missed all three-point attempts. His lack of shooting has been his main struggle, as he is now 7-53 from three-point range over his last several games.
4. Kel’el Ware showed plenty of flashes for the future.
Ware finished with eight points, 11 rebounds, and two assists on 57.11 percent shooting and missed his only three-point attempt. He came in and immediately provided an impact, blocking Anthony Davis on his first defensive possession. It was one of his two blocks on the night. More impressively and essential to the Heat, who are a much smaller team without him, he has been able to start using his 7-foot frame and ending possessions with defensive rebounds.
Dwyane Wade Speaks On The Miami Heat Amid Jimmy Butler Conflict
As the coverage of Jimmy Butler’s public trade requests from the Miami Heat continues to be the most popular story in the NBA, many former Heat players have shared their thoughts on the situation.
Dwyane Wade is another Heat legend who spoke on the dispute, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Udonis Haslem, and Tim Hardaway.
On The Why podcast, Wade prefaced himself by admitting he didn’t know much about what would happen regarding the trade and wanted to remain neutral by refusing to take a side. However, he was adamant about the notion the Heat wouldn’t have any more star players wanting to play for them after the Butler conflict is resolved. He denied this immediately.
“So in this space with the Heat, I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I don’t have any comment on the trade, but I know what Jimmy Butler has done for the Miami Heat,” Wade said. “And it shouldn’t have to be as ugly as it is right now. And I don’t like this stain on our organization. I don’t like the fact that people feel they can comment and talk about that whole notion that because of the Jimmy Butler situation and how Pat Riley has handled things, guys are not going to come to Miami; y’all can quit that (expletive) right now.”
Wade continued defending how tantalizing the prospect of playing for the Heat is to many players wanting to be in the city and getting paid a lot of money to play basketball.
“It ain’t gonna be a day when a basketball player ain’t gonna want to make $300 million to play in Miami,” Wade continued. “It will not be a day that you ain’t gonna raise your hand to go make $300 million to be the star in Miami. So, let’s quit that narrative right now.”
To remain neutral, he credited Butler with coming in, leading the Heat back to their winning ways, and helping instill the belief in Heat Culture. Butler and the Heat were the perfect pairing, leading to plenty of success.
“But I do give Jimmy credit,” Wade said. “Jimmy came in when they were losing the face of their franchise and became the face of the franchise. That’s had to do. He became the person those kids wanted to buy and wear his jersey. The relationship was the Heat was a soft landing spot for Jimmy, and Jimmy was exactly the star the Heat needed. Six years, finals, and big moments they had together should not end tragically.”
