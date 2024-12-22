Heat vs. Magic Takeaways: Heat Blow Massive Lead, Collapse In Embarrassing Fashion
The Miami Heat (13-13) fell back to .500 after a stunning 121-114 road loss to the Orlando Magic (18-12).
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Miami Heat late game struggles show up again.
The Heat held a 25-point lead during the third quarter. The signs of a collapse should have been apparent when the Magic cut the lead to 10. Miami's offensive dry spell appeared over when they led 106-84 entering the final quarter.
Then came an incredible Magic rally. Orlando outscored Miami 37-8 over the final 12 minutes, sealing another crushing Heat loss.
2. Terry Rozier had his best game of the season despite the loss.
Rozier's prolonged offensive struggles are no secret, and he's spent the last month coming off the bench. However, he looked sharp Saturday night and finished as one of the Heat's bright spots. Rozier tallied 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 53.3 percent shooting.
3. Kel’el Ware took advantage of playing time and had a solid performance.
Saturday night marked Ware's first game back following a G League stint. The No. 15 pick had a promising performance against the Magic, finishing with eight points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes. More importantly, Ware added two blocks for a Heat team struggling to provide rim protection.
4. Tyler Herro’s offensive production dried up in the fourth quarter.
After three strong quarters, Herro could not pull Miami out of their offensive slump in the fourth quarter. He finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 41.2 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Herro missed Jimmy Butler’s gravity, demanding attention from the defense as the Magic primarily focused on him when he checked back into the game in the fourth quarter.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.