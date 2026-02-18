Miami Heat reward emerging key role player with new contract

The Miami Heat sat the trade deadline out, but managed to add to their transaction count before action tips off following the All-Star break. Myron Gardner, the front office’s latest find on a make-good, has been rewarded.

Gardner, who has been on a two-way as an undrafted rookie after opening eyes during Summer League, reached an agreement with the Miami Heat on a three-year deal. The move was first reported by Chris Haynes.

Gardner, a 6-foot-6 swingman, has made four starts, all since Jan. 31, and has played in over 20 minutes in five of Miami’s last seven contests. Signing a guaranteed deal makes him the latest in a line that includes Rodney McGruder, Kendrick Nunn and Haywood Highsmith as “Heat Culture” guys who make good on the opportunity they’ve been given and end up surprising in hustling their way into head coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

Gardner, a 24 year old from Detroit, has made an impression thanks to feisty defense and boundless energy. He started his college career at Georgetown, moved on to South Plains College and finished up at Little Rock, where he played for former NBA head coach Darrell Walker, who was also a productive guard in his playing days.

Getting a three-year deal in the middle of the season is a reward for Gardner, whose efforts to date have produced averages of 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 9.8 minutes. Miami is banking on him remaining driven to aid their playoff push.

Although his bump in playing time has been related to All-Star Norman Powell missing some action and Tyler Herro remaining sidelined, Gardner has earned his minutes by supplying energy and a toughness that Spoelstra feels fuels his group.

Gardner has had dust-ups with veterans DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson, backing fellow rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, who he’s also played with on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G League affiliate. He's shown he's willing to go at people on and off the floor and doesn't back down from anybody.

Available in the 2023 NBA Draft, Gardner didn’t hear his name called, latched on with the Orlando Magic and played in the G League in Osceola, averaging 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 minutes. He was on the Magic’s Summer League team the year before catching on with Miami, where he’s made the most of his opportunities.

Since Jan. 31, Gardner is averaging 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds, had a six-assist game in a 132-101 blowout of the Wizards on Feb. 8 and has recorded multiple steals three times. Although his offensive game is a work in progress, he’s shown promise as a potential 3-and-D mainstay, shooting 8-for-18 from beyond the arc since breaking into the starting lineup for the first time. He made his first two 3-point attempts of his career and is shooting at a 40 percent clip for the season.

