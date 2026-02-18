One Heat player embodying the value of a high floor

High upside players are fun. I get it.

The possibilities of a young player blossoming into their full potential down the line gives a team hope that it's an area of growth for the franchise.

For the Miami Heat, it's a great asset to imagine the type of player Kel'el Ware can develop into at 21 years old with his length, shooting versatility, and defensive potential.

Or you can look at the 19 year old rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. He has a bright future as a pure play-making point guard in this league, while his recent shooting buzz and defensive activity makes you think his ceiling could be even higher.

While that curiosity keeps a franchise going, sometimes the most important thing in the National Basketball Association is to live in the now.

The next game, the next quarter, the next possession. High floor players are the guys that get you through those parts of the season. Pieces that are reliable, probably hang their hat on both ends of the floor, and almost always a veteran.

Key phrase: almost always.

Pelle Larsson on where he sees himself in 10-15 years:



“I mean definitely NBA Champion — seeing the parade after the game… that’s what you fight for your whole life, your season. It’s a great feeling to say you’re the best until the next season starts.”



Continued below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wZ92d5XudD — Pelle Larsson Muse (@pelle_muse) February 13, 2026

Pelle Larsson has been one of the real steady pieces for the Miami Heat this season. Forget the scoring column, or the overall box score, the guy just goes out there and plays harder than everybody else and makes an impact in several key dimsensions of the game.

He's averaging over 10 points a night up until the All Star break, shooting close to 50% from the field overall, and has worked himself into a consistent starting spot for this Heat team.

Yes, part of that has been injury dependant with Tyler Herro sidelined most of the season, but this doesn't feel like a placeholder anymore. Pelle Larsson is here to stay.

He simply complements the primary players on this team extremely well, and does it without getting in the way due to his ability to impact without the ball in his hands.

Hard off-ball cuts, timely offensive rebounds, big catch and shoot threes in the clutch, and a surprising ability to get to the free throw line often in just his second year.

The point is that it's fun to highlight the potential of this team's young core. But Larsson is obviously in that mix at just 24 years old, and he's most certainly not even close to reaching his full potential either.

As the Heat head into their final 26 games of the season, it's clear that the mindset of the team is to continually try and make a late push, even if some in the public view don't feel it is realistic.

But on this path, Larsson is going to be a vital part of helping this team win games.

Not always flashy. Not always in double figures. Not always getting the attention after a big win.

But I can tell you this Miami Heat sophomore will be closing more games than he doesn't, and will be making the plays in-between that help basketball teams win games.

There's real value in high floor young players, and it's time they get their shine.