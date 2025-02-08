Heat vs Nets Takeaways: Reinforcements Are On The Way After Blowout Loss
The Miami Heat (25-25) were outscored 31-9 in the fourth quarter as they blew their lead against the Brooklyn Nets (18-34) 102-86.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo was the only Heat player who didn’t struggle offensively.
Adebayo finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and one assist on 50 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He was the only player on the team who shot above 40 percent. However, he was also plagued by fourth-quarter struggles as he failed to do much to close the game out.
2. Tyler Herro had an extremely inefficient night.
Herro finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists on 27.3 percent shooting and 18.2 percent from three-point range. Outside of the first quarter, where he had four of his six assists, he failed to get in a rhythm for the rest of the game. He also had four turnovers. This was after his previous two games, where Herro had seven and six turnovers.
3. Terry Rozier led both teams in scoring.
Rozier finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 40 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. He started the first half on fire with 15 points on over 50 percent shooting, but he was dreadful in the fourth as all but one of his tough shots failed to fall. He was the second player on the team besides Adebayo to shoot at least 40 percent from the field and the only player to shoot 50 percent from the perimeter. The Heat would’ve been blown out long before the fourth without him.
4. Kel’el Ware showed room for improvement with his rim finishing.
Ware finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists on 33.3 percent shooting and missed both of his three-point attempts. Ware failed to convert on any of his layups outside his four dunks, mostly from lob passes. He needs to work on keeping the ball high when he’s in the paint. As soon as he drops the ball towards his waist, defenders collapsed on him all game. Defensively, Ware’s 7-foot size was a deterrent for the Nets in the first half but not much in the second. He finished with one block and one steal.
ESPN Analyst Says Miami Heat Can "Exhale" After Addition Of Andrew Wiggins
Despite the historic run from Jimmy Butler’s tenure on the Miami Heat, they can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the ugly ending of their partnership.
Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, a protected first-round pick, Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Anderson.
Although Schroder is no longer there, it was a solid haul for the Heat, considering they no longer have to deal with an empty roster spot as Butler was still suspended. In return, they got Andrew Wiggins and a draft pick after being pretty successful with their last three first-rounders.
ESPN analyst Shams Charania spoke on Andrew Wiggins being a great fit for the Heat and what they need to replace several aspects Butler provided for them—all without being a distraction to the team.
“I think a lot of people in Miami today are exhaling that this is over, and they can move on with their season,” Charania said. “This had become a cloud on their season. Of course, Jimmy Butler was able to get exactly what he wanted out of this two month saga. But the Heat, they were ready to move on. In Andrew Wiggins, this is really a perfect fit for them at that wing spot. You think about him defensively. He’s a real two-way player for them.”
MIAMI HEAT’S ERIK SPOELSTRA SHARES THOUGHTS ON JIMMY BUTLER’S DEPARTURE
Through all the suspensions and drama, the Miami Heat remained above .500 as six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about his feelings on how the Heat handled the distractions and rallied together above the play-in tournament.
“The way I looked at it, every team is going to be dealing with something during the course of a long 82-game season,” Spoelstra said. “You can make excuses, you can get distracted, and do a lot of things to take your mind off the task at hand. I really commend our group for staying the course and coming in every day to try and get better. We’re trying to figure things out, and I think we’re getting a little better at role clarity.”
He praised his guys for persevering and accepting a different guy could contribute to each game. He was proud of the team leaders for helping keep a good feeling in the locker room.
“Our young guys continue to make strides. It’s not going to be every single game. In some games, different guys step up, and other guys don’t play great. That’s part of the deal. I’m enjoying seeing the leadership from Tyler and Bam. They’re really helping guide this group through everything that’s going on. I enjoy the spirit of this group. You develop some grit when you go through this kind of stuff.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.